Benton County unveils new logo

Benton County has introduced a new logo.
The logo, designed by the Madison Avenue Collective, was originally approved in February, but the county held off on introducing it because of the county’s focus on battling the coronavirus.
Like the county's old logo, the new one uses the historic Benton County Courthouse as its focal point. But the updated logo is more stylized and incorporates natural features such as Marys Peak and a pair of fir trees.
The project, which cost just less than $15,000, took eight months, beginning in the summer of 2019. The Board of Commissioners discussed the project at an October 2019 goal-setting meeting and focused on three key objectives:
• Be cognizant of and consider avoiding symbols that disenfranchise historically marginalized communities.
• Focus on imagery and messaging that is both aspirational and authentic to the experience of residents and visitors.
• Explore an updated, modern image of the courthouse and imagery that represents the natural areas and/or people of Benton County.
The Madison Avenue Collective used mood boards that incorporated examples of styles, colors and fonts and worked its way through six initial logo concepts, which were reduced to four that received input from a stakeholders group. The four concepts were then reduced to two, with the commissioners picking the winner in February.
“Having a consistent, professional and polished visual aesthetic can help advance the reputation of the services we provide,” said Joe Kerby, Benton County administrator. “The county logo has not been refined or even altered in over 30 years, so we decided to look at our entire brand and bring it in alignment with our communities’ values and vision.”
The outgoing county logo was launched in 1988 as part of the centennial celebration.
The logo already is part of the county’s website, although the content and layout of the site remains the same. The county also is using the new logo, font and colors on social media platforms.
Branded physical items will be replaced at the end of their lifespan.
“For example,” said county spokesperson Lili’a Nevile, “as a vehicle is scheduled for maintenance, then the new wrap will be applied. As a park is getting scheduled for wayfinding and signage updates, the new logo will be applied at that time. Business cards and stationery will be replaced with the new logo after the remaining stock has been used. We’ve made the decision to roll out branded items in this way in order to be good stewards of our resources, as well as public dollars. “
