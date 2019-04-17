Saying Benton County is in sound financial shape, Chief Financial Officer Mary Otley outlined a $311.8 million spending plan for 2019-21.
Otley's proposed budget represents an increase of about $67.8 million, or 27.8 percent, over the $244 million county budget for the current biennium.
It also includes an expanded county work force of about 510 full-time-equivalent employees. The county started the last biennium with 459 FTE and currently has about 478 employees.
The 2019-21 budget proposal anticipates $255.6 million in revenues added to $56.2 million in fund balances, including an unrestricted beginning fund balance of $30 million. On the expense side of the ledger, the budget calls for total expenditures of $269.5 million, with $42.3 million set aside in contingency and reserve funds.
That falls a bit short of the county goal of making sure that all expenses are fully covered by incoming revenues, but Otley said there was more than enough cushion in the fund balances to cover the difference.
“We were not able to match current revenues with current expenses by $2.5 million – last biennium it was $1.25 million,” she told the committee. “So we are proposing to fund (some) operations with reserves.”
About $92 million in the budget proposal is discretionary revenue, and that's what most of the wrangling will be about over the next six weeks as the Benton County Budget Committee hears from county department heads, outside agency representatives and ordinary citizens about how the county should spend its money.
The committee will have at least four more meetings – including a public hearing on May 8 — before voting on a final version of the 2019-21 budget and setting the maximum tax rate for 2019 and 2020. Members will begin deliberations on May 8 and will make their final decision on May 29 or 30.
The Budget Committee consists of County Commissioners Xan Augerot, Pat Malone and Annabelle Jaramillo and citizen members David Dowrie, Curtis Wright and Nancy Wyse.
Otley assured the committee members that the county was financially strong to start the new biennium, for a number of reasons. A surge of new construction over the past two years has bolstered property tax revenues, and the county has also received a boost to its landfill surcharge thanks to ongoing shipments of solid waste from the Portland metro area to the Coffin Butte Landfill.
There are also some new revenue streams, Otley noted. As part of a major transportation package approved two years ago by the Legislature, the county is starting to see an influx of funds from gas tax receipts, vehicle registration fees and a new 1/10 of 1 percent employment tax.
That money will go into the county road fund and will help fund public transit improvements, freeing up some county funds for other uses.
Given the healthy fund balances the county has to start with, Otley’s budget proposal recommends setting some of that money aside for future costs that county officials know are coming, including $2 million for projects and programs recommended by the recently completed criminal justice system assessment.
The budget also includes a $5 million contribution to a PERS side account dedicated to lowering the county’s obligations to the state Public Employee Retirement System and another $4 million to go toward the county’s 2021-23 PERS payments.
Otley said adding to the side account would reduce the county’s PERS rate by about 1.22 percent, an investment she said would pay dividends over time.
“In 10 years, 12 years, we’ll have paid it back, which is a pretty good rate of return,” she said.
“What we really tried to do is buy ourselves some additional time,” added County Administrator Joe Kerby. “We wanted to make sure our PERS obligations were covered for the next four years, not just two.”
In a significant departure from past practice, the non-departmental section of the budget recommends slashing the county’s contribution to the Benton County Historical Museum by nearly $130,000, from $480,294 in the last biennium to $350,764 in 2019-21.
The budget proposal also contains $17.7 million for capital improvements over the next two years. That includes $295,000 for solar panels to be placed on county buildings, $750,000 toward fairgrounds improvements, $123,000 for the North Albany stretch of the Corvallis-Albany bike path, and $500,000 to repair the now-closed Hubbard Bridge.
In other business on Wednesday, the committee passed a two-year budget for the Benton County Library Services District, which supports operations for the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library system.
The committee approved a 2019-21 budget for the district of $6.5 million, up about $600,000 or 10.6 percent from 2017-19, and set a maximum tax rate for the district of 39.47 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation for the 2019 and 2020 tax years.
Most of the library system’s budget comes from the city of Corvallis. The county’s contribution is primarily intended to cover operations costs for library branches in rural communities outside Corvallis, with 30 to 40 percent going to support the main library in downtown Corvallis.