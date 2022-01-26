Benton County to start annual roadside spraying

The Benton County Public Works Department will begin its annual roadside shoulder-spraying program to control vegetation along county roads in late March, weather permitting.

Residents who do not want roadside spraying along their property must fill out a vegetation control permit and a vegetation control liability release form each year. The annual fee for the program is $5. Agreements and payment must be received by March 1. Residents will be given “no-spray” signs that must be posted by March 15.

Only the areas posted with county-provided signs and completed agreements will be left out of the spray program. Community members can also notify the public works department by phone if they no longer wish to participate.

If residents are interested in a modified program — for example, spraying for noxious weeds but not roadside grasses — they can call public works at 541-766-6821.

For more information or an application form, call public works or visit www.co.benton.or.us/publicworks/page/no-spray-program.

