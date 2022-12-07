Benton County to offer COVID vaccine, booster events

Unlike in recent years, Benton County is experiencing an increase in many common respiratory illnesses, including the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, according to local health officials.

The widespread precautions taken against COVID-19 in previous years shielded Benton County residents, who experienced relatively mild flu seasons. These precautions proved effective against other kinds of respiratory illnesses as well.

As the winter flu season approaches, officials urge residents to remember how to best prevent infections: Avoid crowded indoor spaces or wear a high-filtration mask such as an N95; practice good hygiene by covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing and was your hands frequently; stay home when you are sick; and get your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

There are vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu, but there is no vaccine for RSV. The COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available through medical providers and most local pharmacies.

The Benton County Health Department continues to work with community partners to offer COVID-19 vaccine events throughout the county. The influenza vaccine is not available at these events. To receive both COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time, visit your local pharmacist or medical provider.

Also, Benton County will offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming days. Vaccines are available for those 6 months old or over. The bivalent booster is available for everyone age 5 or over. No appointment is needed.

The schedule follows:

Corvallis

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14 and 15, Guerber Building, Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. This is an indoor event, not a drive-thru.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

Philomath

4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Cafeteria, Clemens Primary School Cafeteria, 535 S. 19th St. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe and effective. No identification or health insurance is required. All events are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.