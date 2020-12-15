Benton County to join “extreme risk” list; new restrictions coming

Benton County is moving into the “extreme risk” category effective Friday, joining neighboring Linn County in the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions in the face of a continuing rise in case counts.

Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement on Tuesday.

Also moving from the high to extreme risk classification were Clatsop, Coos, Curry and Lincoln counties, while Tillamook was moved all the way up from moderate. Grant, Harney and Lake counties were moved to lower risk levels.

The changes put 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties at the top end of the risk scale, meaning they must comply with the toughest measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We continue to see community spread across Oregon to the point that the majority of the state needs to continue with strict health and safety measures,” Brown said in a news release.

“Until we reduce the spread and have high participation in vaccination, all Oregonians need to follow the guidelines in place in their counties.”