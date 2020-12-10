Benton County to have virus restrictions into 2021

Benton County can expect to remain in the high risk or extreme risk coronavirus categories at least into the new year, the county’s top health official said Thursday.

Suzanne Hoffman, the county’s interim health director, told the Corvallis City Council at a work session that the current spread of the virus makes it likely that state-mandated restrictions will remain in place. Counties are evaluated by the state for their risk category in two-week intervals.

Hoffman said that the holiday travel and get-togethers that residents are participating in are “just increasing the spread in the community.”

Hoffman also noted that potential good news is coming in the form of a vaccine, but balanced that by adding that the phased approach the state will take with its dispensation likely means that the general population will have to wait awhile to get their shots.

“And just because a vaccine is coming doesn’t mean we’re OK,” Hoffman said. “It’s going to be awhile.”

She added that the recommendations coming from federal and state officials remain crucial: wearing a mask, staying socially distanced and washing hands.