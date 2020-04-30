Benton County to consider vehicle camping

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed vehicular camping ordinance in a public hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
If approved, the ordinance would allow religious institutions in unincorporated areas of the county to let people who lack safe housing to camp on their property in cars, campers, travel trailers or motor homes. The ordinance would also permit the use of microshelters, although it would not apply to tent camping.
Churches and other religious institutions that want to allow vehicle camping on their property would have to register with the county and would have to provide access to sanitary facilities. No more than three vehicles could be used for camping at any single site.
The First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW West Hills Road has been hosting a county-sanctioned tent camping site known as Safe Camp on its property since July. The church has also brought in several microshelters and has been seeking permission to use them for sheltering the homeless.
The proposed ordinance notes that COVID-19 has disrupted social services and left vulnerable populations, including the homeless, at risk.
It also states that “several religious institutions within the county have expressed willingness to provide space for people to camp in vehicles and/or microshelters.”
Because of coronavirus concerns, the Board of Commissioners has barred members of the public from attending the meeting. Citizens can follow the proceedings online at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/553005525 or on the phone by dialing 872-240-3212 and entering access code 553-005-525.
No public comment will be taken at the meeting, but written comment can be submitted by email to bocinfo@co.benton.or.us. The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m. Monday.
The proposed ordinance is one of several steps the county has taken recently to aid the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meeting via videoconference on Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 to provide half of the $18,450 needed to fund a hygiene station in downtown Corvallis for people experiencing homelessness from May 15 to June 15. The Corvallis City Council is expected to vote Monday on providing the other half of the funding.
The hygiene station is at 211 SE Chapman Place, the site of the men’s cold weather shelter, which closed abruptly in mid-March — two weeks earlier than usual — out of fear that the virus could spread in the shelter’s barracks-like setting.
Since then it has functioned as a place where homeless campers could use the bathroom, wash their hands, do their laundry, pick up basic hygiene supplies and get food.
“This is really a critical resource in our community right now,” Sara Hartstein of the Benton County Health Department told the commissioners.
And last week the county agreed to provide $100,000 to the Benton Community Foundation for grants to nonprofit organizations providing services to the homeless.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111.
