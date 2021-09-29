 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benton County special needs horseback ride set for Sunday
0 Comments
alert

Benton County special needs horseback ride set for Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
special needs ride 01

Darcee Sharp, 6, of Corvallis, runs her fingers through a horse's mane during a horse-riding event for children with special needs and their siblings hosted by the Benton County Sheriff's Mounted Posse at the Benton County Fairgrounds' indoor arena in 2017. This year's ride is Sunday

 Mid-Valley Media file (2017)

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual special needs horseback ride at 11 a.m. Sunday at the indoor arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The children are helped onto a horse and led around the arena, with special accommodations in place for mounting and dismounting and safety while on horseback. Riders must be from 3-18 and be able to hang on by themselves.

Photographs will be taken in front of a western background and will be given to the riders. The photos will be posted online for those families who give their permission.

A release form is required at registration, which is available at the beginning of the event. No advance registration is required.

Email sheriffsposse@co.benton.or.us for additional information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News