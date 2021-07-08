Benton County Sheriff's deputy poses as teen online, leads to arrest of Vancouver man

A Vancouver, Washington, man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after sending explicit text messages and photographs to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy posing as a minor. The man then drove across state lines for a planned encounter with the teen, it was reported by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland.

Daniel Lee Baldie, 35, was sentenced in U.S. District court on Thursday to 10 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release. According to court documents, Baldie sent emails and text messages to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy posing online as a 13-year-old girl. The texts and emails included requests for nude photos.

In February, law enforcement followed Baldie from his home in Vancouver, Washington to a meeting place in Corvallis. It was there police say Baldie admitted he intended to meet the purported teen and drive her back to his residence. He was charged by criminal complaint with traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, attempted production of child pornography, and coercion and enticement.

The case was investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey Sweet, assistant U.S. district attorney for the district of Oregon, and the Benton County District Attorney’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2