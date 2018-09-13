Perhaps you’ve seen them up on their mounts at various events around the community. Or maybe you heard about the heartwarming horse rescue operation that they pulled off a couple of weeks ago in Wren.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse has been responding to calls for help and making appearances at local events for 72 years now. But the organization has fallen upon hard times when it comes to members, with only a half-dozen or so folks associated with the group.
With horses no longer holding significance among an average family in today’s society, groups like the mounted posse have encountered participation challenges.
“I think you used to see having horse ownership as a necessity for running day-to-day life,” said Kevin Higgins, Benton County emergency services program manager. “You worked on a farm, a lot of these older people, they grew up on a farm, they grew up riding horses to do their work on a farm. Now people don’t have farms … and if they do have them, they’re running around in four-wheelers. So I think that adds to the decline in numbers.”
Lacey Duncan works for the Sheriff’s Office as an emergency services program specialist and is involved with the mounted posse along with her husband, Bill Duncan. Another husband-and-wife team volunteers and the group appears to have attracted a new member who has an association with Oregon State University's equestrian program.
Then there’s Sgt. Randy Hiner and Higgins, who are both involved from a Sheriff's Office perspective. The mounted posse falls under the command of Sheriff Scott Jackson.
But beyond those people, that’s it.
“For us, it’s a way to connect with the community in a different way,” Hiner said. “We can show up in our patrol cars to functions and stuff, but everybody seems to relate with the canines and the horses. There’s always a special place for horses, especially with the younger kids.”
Formed in 1946
Higgins said the group maintains a sense of nostalgia.
“When you think old school sheriff, you think of mounted posse,” he said. "And I think it kind of keeps that spirit alive of the Old West.”
The Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse dates back to June 5, 1946, when a group of 32 men gathered for an organizational meeting. Clifford N. Lilly served as the county sheriff back in those days.
The mounted posse performs large-animal rescue work and assists with search-and-rescue missions but also exists to promote horsemanship and participate in community outreach.
However, Hiner said some neighboring emergency response agencies weren’t even aware that the Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse existed and if they did, exactly what they are capable of doing.
So the group is on a mission to spread the word about what they do and basically just let folks know that they're here to help.
“Our our end of it, we’re going to have to find out how to get out to the public,” Hiner said. “We’re going to go to the Corvallis Fire Department, Philomath, Monroe … how many of these things have happened that we don’t know about because the fire department possibly turned it down and maybe a horse or cow or sheep or pig or something was not able to be rescued and they just put it down?”
The mounted posse has a public appearance set up for Oct. 13 at Philomath Fire & Rescue’s annual open house.
Junior members
Hiner believes that expense could be a factor. He said the average set of horseshoes costs around $130. Volunteers do need to provide their own horse, trailer and equipment. The mounted posse supplies uniforms and blankets and a few other items.
“We did just change our bylaws to accept junior members,” Duncan said. “We’re thinking that when the kids get out of high school and 4-H, maybe they want to continue and they have the option to join us.”
The junior members, a program just getting started, will have limitations for safety reasons.
“Like if we go to one of these large-animal rescues and you’ve got a horse that potentially can kick you, they’ll be the ‘gofer’ person to get another lead rope, get another strap to go under, a strap puller, whatever it may be,” Hiner said. “That’s what we’ll have them do, but they’ll be a part of our team.”
But there’s also the fun stuff, such as appearing in parades or at other special events.
In all, the mounted posse would like to see its membership get up to around 12 to 15, numbers they haven’t seen since 2013.
The mounted posse used to be involved in several types of fundraisers, such as working vehicle parking at Oregon State football games. The group no longer has an involvement with those types of activities.
“OSU football parking was a huge fundraiser but people don’t want to be there standing on foot parking cars,” Hiner said. "They want to go out and ride and be on horseback with their free time.”
With that in mind, Hiner said the sheriff stepped in to suggest changes, including a limit on participating in fundraisers.
“It’s not about fundraising, it’s about being out at community events and being a positive look for the Sheriff’s Office and to show that we have these special teams and do these special rides,” Hiner said.
For example, the mounted posse will host its ninth annual Horseback Ride Event for children ages 3-18 with special needs and their siblings from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. It has become the mounted posse’s biggest event of the year.
Volunteers for the mounted posse do not have to be search-and-rescue certified. For those who do want to take part in those activities, they can go through the Search and Rescue Academy, a course that meets on Thursday evenings and Saturdays for nine weeks. There is also certification requirements in place that both rider and horse must go through.
In an average year, the mounted posse takes part in 30 to 40 search-and-rescue operations, which includes aid to neighboring counties.
The local group is one of about 18 posses in the state, Duncan said. They hold membership in the Oregon State Sheriffs' Association and the Oregon Association of Mounted Posses. The various posses even have competitions against one another through the year, such as riding and shooting events.
Rescuing ‘Red'
The Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse helped a 35-year-old gelding out of a ditch during an Aug. 27 operation on McCormick Lane in the rural Wren vicinity.
Hiner said the horse was probably about 125 yards out from his barn.
“It appeared that the horse was probably crossing the ditch line and lost its balance,” Hiner said.
The horse, named “Red,” fell with his legs wrapped around a tree, a common predicament with falls, in a dried out creek bed.
“He had some scrapes on the shoulder and some of the legs as he kept trying to thrash around to get up,” Hiner said.
Duncan said Red was just exhausted from being down fighting the situation and trying to get up for so many hours. It was estimated that he was down for about six hours.
Coincidentally, four members of the mounted posse had just recently gone through a large-animal rescue course, a two-day training exercise conducted by a California agency.
“Philomath Fire was actually on scene and had put a couple of straps underneath the horse already — fire hoses that they had,” Hiner said, estimating that it took the mounted posse members about an hour to arrive on the scene.
Duncan said the mounted posse members used large skids to get the horse, estimated to weigh 1,000 to 1,050 pounds, out of the situation. Rescuers were able to get the horse up far enough with the fire hoses to slide the skids underneath.
“Once we lifted the horse up … somebody slid the plastic (skids) down underneath him, then lay the horse back on it,” Hiner said. “We let him rest for a minute, let him collect himself. As you start to pull the horse back up out of the ditch line, it slides over the dirt, over the grass, and it’s really super easy.”
Sedation was not necessary.
“You need that horse to be somewhat alert to help themselves lift up, too,” Higgins added.
Sedation becomes an option in more serious situations, such a horse inside of an overturned trailer.
Besides the mounted posse and Philomath Fire & Rescue, family and neighbors also helped rescue Red.
Large-animal rescues are not very common with the horse being just the third in the last three years. Duncan mentioned two previous occasions when the mounted posse did rescue operations with a steer that was down and another horse stuck in a water bog.