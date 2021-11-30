Benton County says no to a jail in South Corvallis for now

Benton County has tentatively ruled out a South Corvallis site for a new jail and other components of its proposed justice improvement plan.

The Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday morning, Nov. 30 not to continue to pursue the 65-acre parcel on Highway 99W at Kiger Island Drive.

The county had a letter of intent in place to purchase the Krause property for $900,000 and was facing a deadline of Wednesday to act. Project managers can reopen the field to include the south site should its pursuit of two other sites not bear fruit, but it would have to renegotiate with Krause, said Nick Kurth, the project manager for the county.

“There is no perfect site. All of them have challenges,” said Commissioner Pat Malone, who made the motion to remove the south site from current consideration. “It’s not a viable site. It’s last on my list. Let’s keep it as a potential option.”

Three community members spoke in opposition to the site before deliberations, including the two councilors who represent South Corvallis. Ward 2’s Charles Maughan, who said that he was speaking only as a resident, said siting the jail there would hurt tourism because it's a gateway to the city.

Maughan also expressed concerns that urban renewal efforts in South Corvallis have emphasized housing and small business, “and this project would affect those efforts in negative ways.”

Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle, meanwhile, noted that 2,000 informational fliers have been sent to residents, with a local group meeting every weekend to discuss strategy.

“So many residents did not even know about this project,” Lytle said.

Lytle also mentioned water issues — the site is 91% wetlands — and, like Maughan, expressed concerns about South Corvallis planning issues, such as urban renewal, an Oregon Department of Transportation safety study on the Highway 99 corridor and the area plan for South Corvallis.

Resident Beeara Edmonds also testified that South Corvallis would be cut off from the rest of town if the Marys River floods. It would not make sense for county law enforcement and emergency facilities to be placed in such a vulnerable spot, she said.

The commissioners also have a letter of intent with owners of a 35-acre property off of Reservoir Avenue near the Benton County Fairgrounds. The letter on the parcel, which has a purchase price of $1.5 million, expires Dec. 15, with commissioners set to discuss the property at its Dec. 14 meeting.

A third site, the McFadden Ranch near the HP Inc. campus, also is under consideration for the project but no letter of intent is in place, and the county has not set a date at which it will consider the 28-acre site. County officials estimate it would cost $1 million.

The Krause property was least favored by the project team as well. Members gave it a grade of 4, with the west site at 5.5 and McFadden at 6.5.

County officials are hoping to arrange for five pieces: a crisis center, a new jail, a new courthouse, a new center for the sheriff’s office and emergency operations and the remodeling of the 1880s courthouse, which is no longer seismically safe.

The crisis center, which has largely secured its funding, will occupy the county building on Northwest Fifth Street in Downtown Corvallis. The county commissioners, IT and some other functions will be moving to the new county building on Southwest Research Way.

The jail and sheriff’s/emergency components will be at one of the suburban sites. The site for the new courthouse remains up in the air, pending discussions on land availability downtown.

The biggest component of the project is a new county jail, which might cost up to $50 million. County officials are looking to replace the outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model and add rehabilitation programs.

The county will consider the McFadden site sometime early next year. Public engagement will take place in the summer of 2022, with final funding and design work set for the fall.

The filing deadline for the bond is not until February of 2023. County officials say they hope to limit the bond to $100 million. If the total ask is $100 million, that would mean a bond issue that would charge 80 cents for each $1,000 of assessed value, or $280 per year for owners of property assessed at $350,000.

In other action Tuesday, commission unanimously backed a resolution that lifts outdoor mask requirements for large public gatherings. The resolution puts the county in sync with state directives. The Oregon Health Authority, after consulting with Gov. Kate Brown, ended the outdoor mask requirement statewide last week.

“If you want to still wear a mask outdoors, that’s wonderful,” Malone said. “We’re just removing the requirement.”

April Holland of Benton County Health agreed, noting that the lifting of the mandate “does not mean the pandemic is over. There are a lot of threats still out there.”

State officials cited a slow but steady decline in daily cases and hospitalizations the past six weeks as evidence for improving conditions in its Nov. 23 decision to lift the state mandate.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

