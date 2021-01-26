Benton County rolls out shots

Mass vaccination clinics this week at Reser Stadium on the Oregon State University campus will provide more than 1,800 people with the first round of the coronavirus vaccine, Benton County officials said.
The clinics, which began on Tuesday and will continue Wednesday and Thursday, are the product of a partnership between Benton County and Samaritan Health Services to provide vaccines for people in Oregon’s Phase 1a eligibility group. The Thursday clinic was confirmed Tuesday morning and is already entirely booked. The additional date will provide 1,050 people with their first dose of the vaccine, including 500 doses reserved for educators.
The line of people moved steadily into the stadium Tuesday. People checked in at the gate and filed into lines, where health care professionals administered the first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Afterwards, people were observed for 15 to 30 minutes, depending on their health history, to ensure there was no allergic reaction before being directed to schedule the second dose of the vaccine.
Everyone who received the vaccine had to first fill out a survey online to ensure eligibility, and then make an appointment.
Hannah Hester, a caregiver at the Regency Park Place senior living facility in Corvallis, said she was excited for the opportunity to get the vaccine, despite her fear of needles.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Hester said. “I’m ready to see changes. I’m ready to be able to go to the gym.”
Hester said she encourages people to get the vaccine when they are able, adding she feels it is especially important for someone in her occupation.
“You form special bonds with them and don’t want anything to happen to them,” Hester said of the residents at the facility where she works.
Hester was among the first wave of people to receive vaccines at Reser Stadium, which Benton County public information officer Alyssa Rash said will continue to serve as a mass vaccination site. Rash said satellite clinics will be set up in Monroe and Alsea in the near future to provide access to the vaccine for rural populations.
“We were very happy with the way today went,” Rash said. “We were able to get all of our vaccines in arms, and our process worked pretty smoothly.”
Elizabeth Arnold and her mother, Monique Arnold, were among those who received the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday. Elizabeth Arnold, a freshman at Linn-Benton Community College and Western Oregon University, was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019.
“From when I was diagnosed through now, it’s just been nonstop ‘something’s going to happen,’” Elizabeth Arnold said. “It’s nice that we’re getting to a point where we can get out and do more without being as afraid of what could happen.”
She added that getting the vaccine gives her some hope against the “what ifs.”
Monique Arnold said she found out about the clinic from a friend and jumped at the opportunity to get herself and her daughter vaccinated.
“She can be a teenager for the first time in … years,” Monique Arnold said about Elizabeth. “I’m ecstatic.”
Monique Arnold added that her family has sewn and distributed more than 4,000 masks since the beginning of the pandemic.
Information about vaccine eligibility is available on Benton County's COVID-19 web page, co.benton.or.us/covid19. Additional clinics will be announced as the county receives more vaccine allocations from the state.
"What we keep reminding people is our clinics are really limited now by the availability of vaccine," Rash said.
"Our Reser clinic could accommodate up to 2,000 people a day if we could get that much vaccine."