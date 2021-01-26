Benton County rolls out shots

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Hester said. “I’m ready to see changes. I’m ready to be able to go to the gym.”

Hester said she encourages people to get the vaccine when they are able, adding she feels it is especially important for someone in her occupation.

“You form special bonds with them and don’t want anything to happen to them,” Hester said of the residents at the facility where she works.

Hester was among the first wave of people to receive vaccines at Reser Stadium, which Benton County public information officer Alyssa Rash said will continue to serve as a mass vaccination site. Rash said satellite clinics will be set up in Monroe and Alsea in the near future to provide access to the vaccine for rural populations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were very happy with the way today went,” Rash said. “We were able to get all of our vaccines in arms, and our process worked pretty smoothly.”

Elizabeth Arnold and her mother, Monique Arnold, were among those who received the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday. Elizabeth Arnold, a freshman at Linn-Benton Community College and Western Oregon University, was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019.