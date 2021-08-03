Benton County requires face coverings, encourages vaccinations

Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.

Benton County will provide face masks for visitors and members of the public at the main entrance to the facilities.

Also, community members visiting county facilities can expect to see physical and Plexiglas barriers at public service counters, markers indicating 6 feet of distance at public service counters to prevent crowding, and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Last week, due to an increase in the rate of new COVID-19 cases and the rapid spread of Delta variant, the Oregon Health Authority announced new guidance recommending universal mask use in public indoor settings, regardless of whether residents are vaccinated. OHA and the Benton County Commissioners are calling on community and public health leaders, and businesses, to encourage vaccination and masking to prevent new outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission.