Benton County reports two new cases: Four residents have now tested positive for COVID-19

Two more Benton County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, the county Health Department reported on Saturday.
Both are between 40 and 50 years old, one male and one female. The female was likely exposed during domestic travel and is being treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, county health officials announced. The male is not hospitalized and may have been exposed through his job as a health care provider.
“We are doing our communicable disease investigation, looking at potential contacts,” said Charlie Fautin, who heads up the public health division of the Benton County Health Department.
Anyone who may have been in contact with the two infected individuals will be contacted and advised to take appropriate medical measures.
The two new COVID-19 cases bring Benton County’s total to four. The first two cases, announced on March 13, were Corvallis residents who contracted the illness while visiting relatives in Washington state and have remained there while receiving treatment.
As of Saturday, Linn County had 19 cases of the disease, according to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority. The OHA said that as of Saturday morning there were 137 cases statewide, with four deaths.
In all cases where someone has tested positive, Fautin said, standard procedure is to isolate the person either at home or in a medical facility until the patient is symptom-free for at least 72 hours. The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and sore throat.
Fautin emphasized the importance of following the guidelines that have been issued to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the disease, including working from home if possible, staying at home as much as possible, frequent hand-washing and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet from other people.
“The lesson here is we have evidence of illness in the community, and those precautions that the governor has recommended, that we have recommended and that the CDC has recommended are ever more important,” Fautin said.
Despite news reports that testing is becoming more widely available in other parts of the country, he added, that’s still not the case in Oregon, and limited testing supplies are still being reserved by medical professionals for use on people who show clear symptoms of COVID-19.
There are still no drugs available specifically for COVID-19, he pointed out; the treatment for people who have the disease is simply supportive care. If you think you might have the disease, the important thing is to treat the symptoms, seek medical care if necessary and take steps to avoid infecting others.
“If someone is not sick enough to need medical care … they don’t need to be tested, but they darn sure need to self-isolate,” Fautin said.
