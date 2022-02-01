Benton County reports one COVID-19-related death

Benton County recorded one COVID-19-related death in Tuesday’s Oregon Health Authority report.

No additional information was released about the local death. The death toll in Benton County is now 53. The county logged 169 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, making the cumulative number of cases 13,116 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Linn County reported 255 new instances of the virus, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 23,412. No new deaths were reported. The county’s death toll is 223.

Statewide, Oregon recorded 5,179 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new COVID-19-related deaths. The total number of cases in Oregon is 638,823 and the cumulative number of deaths is 6,124.

Hospitalizations: There are 1,113 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 14 more than the previous report. One hundred seventy-eight COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, nine fewer than the last data.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds, making for a 9% availability rate. Among adult non-ICU beds, 272 are unoccupied, a 6% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 9,071 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 9,537.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 676,874 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 75 million.

The CDC also logged 2,592 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 884,853.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.