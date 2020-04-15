Benton County reports fourth death from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Benton County reported on Wednesday morning its fourth death from COVID-19, that of a female in her 70s who had been hospitalized.

That death was not reflected in state figures collected earlier in the day.

The Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday that there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one in Linn County and one in Benton County.

The new case in Benton County is that of a female in her 50s who is not hospitalized, according to the county website.

Oregon also had three additional deaths from the illness, according to the agency.

As of Wednesday morning, the state now has 58 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,663 cases of the illness, according to state data.

Linn County has 53 cases and four deaths, according to the most recent statistics from the OHA. The Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon announced on Tuesday that it had its fourth death from the illness on April 4. That individual had been classified as recovered by the facility on April 3.

Benton County has 25 cases and four deaths, according to a combination of OHA and Benton County data.