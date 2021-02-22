Benton County reports eight new COVID-19 cases, Linn County two; no new deaths in state

Benton County had eight and Linn County had two of the 324 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported early Monday by the Oregon Health Authority.
No new deaths were reported in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll attributed to the disease at 2,155. Oregon’s cumulative case total during the pandemic is 153,134.
Linn County has had 55 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 3,536 cases of the disease and Benton County 16 deaths and 2,260 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Coos (18), Curry (10), Deschutes (11), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (4), Lane (12), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (83), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).
The 20 to 29 age group has had Oregon’s largest percentage of COVID-19 cases at 21%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.4), 40 to 49 (15.5), 50 to 59 (12.8) and 10 to 19 (11.1).
Females have had 50.9% of COVID-19 cases in Oregon and males 48.1%. Information on the remaining 1% was unavailable.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 1,303 new COVID-19 deaths and 55,528 new cases of the disease in the United States. The CDC’s cumulative numbers during the pandemic are 497,415 deaths and 27,938,085 cases.
Among U.S. states and territories, Oregon is 50th in average daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days at 8.6. Hawaii, at 2.9, is the only state lower than Oregon. South Carolina is first at 40.3.
Vaccinations
OHA reported Monday that 18,907 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 13,790 doses were administered Sunday and 5,117 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 821,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon on Monday was 167, one more than Sunday. There were 47 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, three more than Sunday.
A total of 5.5% of those who have had the disease in the state have been hospitalized and 67% have not. Information on the remaining 27.5% was unavailable.