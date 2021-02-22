Benton County reports eight new COVID-19 cases, Linn County two; no new deaths in state

Benton County had eight and Linn County had two of the 324 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported early Monday by the Oregon Health Authority.

No new deaths were reported in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll attributed to the disease at 2,155. Oregon’s cumulative case total during the pandemic is 153,134.

Linn County has had 55 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 3,536 cases of the disease and Benton County 16 deaths and 2,260 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Outside Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Coos (18), Curry (10), Deschutes (11), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (4), Lane (12), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (83), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).

The 20 to 29 age group has had Oregon’s largest percentage of COVID-19 cases at 21%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.4), 40 to 49 (15.5), 50 to 59 (12.8) and 10 to 19 (11.1).

Females have had 50.9% of COVID-19 cases in Oregon and males 48.1%. Information on the remaining 1% was unavailable.

