Benton County property tax statements available online

Tax statements and certified values for 2022 are now available on the Benton County Assessor’s website at co.benton.or.us/assessment and will be mailed no later than Oct. 25.

Payments are due by Nov. 15. Property owners who pay in full by Nov. 15 will receive a 3% discount. Alternatively, if taxpayers wish to forego the discount, they have the option of paying one-third of the total amount due on Nov. 15, followed by one-third payments on Feb. 15 and May 15.

In accordance with ORS 311.505, interest will be charged on any late installment payment; however, beginning this year, any late portion of the first installment payment due on Nov. 15 will not start accruing interest until Dec. 16.

Taxpayers have the option to deposit payments at drop-box locations, through postal mail, online, by phone or by visiting the new county tax office on the first floor of the Kalapuya Building, 4500 SW Research Way in Corvallis.

A drive-up drop box is still available at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way in Corvallis. Taxpayers can mail payments to Benton County Tax Office, PO Box 964 Corvallis, OR 97339.

Payments must be postmarked by Nov. 15 to be considered timely. Payments can also be made at Oregon State Credit Union branches in Benton County and at Umpqua Bank in Monroe. Taxpayers making payments at these institutions must bring their payment coupons.

Payments can also be made online (follow the steps to pay by credit card, debit card or electronic check), or by telephone at 866-898-2918.

For more information about tax statements, payment or other options, call the Benton County Tax office at 541-766-6808, or submit inquiries to co.benton.or.us/finance/webform/contact-us.

For more information about property values, call the assessment office at 541-766-6855 or email inquiries to bentonassessment@co.benton.or.us.