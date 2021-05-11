 Skip to main content
Benton County passes $363 million two-year budget
Benton County passes $363 million two-year budget

  • Updated
The Benton County Budget Committee has recommended a $363 million spending plan for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

The plan will be reviewed by the Benton County Board of Commissioners at its June 15 meeting, and commissioners can choose to amend it at that time.

The budget is more than $50 million more than the 2019-21 two-year cycle, with federal funding and higher property tax revenue the key drivers, said Mary Otley, the county’s chief financial officer.

The county is projected to add 25 positions in the new budget, with 17 of them in the Health Department. The budget includes $25 million in new federal funding, mostly from relief legislation.

The plan won the unanimous support Monday of the Budget Committee, which consists of the three elected commissioners and three citizen members. However, only four of the committee members were on hand for the vote, Chair Curtis Wright and the three commissioners, Xan Augerot, Pat Malone and Nancy Wyse. Javier Cervantes was absent and Chas Jones, who was on hand for most of the presentations, had to leave before the vote.

Only one community member spoke during the virtual public hearing. Randy Comoleo spoke to the committee with concerns about the county animal and wildlife protection program, which will be moving from parks to public works in the next budget cycle.

In other highlights from the budget discussions:

• The county will have the option to use 10 jail beds from Polk County when needed. A key goal is to have enough beds to help reduce the county’s high failure to appear rate among low-level offenders.

• The commissioners signaled a willingness to appropriate more money to homeless programs, and County Administrator Joe Kerby said he has a reserve fund of $500,000 in federal monies that could be taped.

The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, a joint Corvallis-Benton county undertaking on homelessness, will discuss its recommendations at a joint meeting of the commissioners and the Corvallis City Council on May 20.

One of the recommendations of the HOPE board is to increase the number of health navigators that could be a part of case management for the homeless.

Currently, the main expense of the $105,000 per year HOPE project is for the salary of coordinator Julie Arena. The county pays $60,000 of her salary and Corvallis picks up the remaining 40%. It is not clear that should Benton County look to increase spending on HOPE’s activities that it will follow that 60-40 split going forward.

• Before the public hearing deliberations and vote, the committee heard presentations from public works; finance; parks, natural areas and events; and the Benton County Historical Society, which receives regular assistance from the county.

• New positions that will be paid for in the new budget in addition to the 17 health spots are one patrol deputy, three corrections deputies, an electrical inspector, an associate planner, a custodian, 0.5 FTE for an administrative position in the commissioners’ office and 0.5 FTE for an assistant director in community development.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

BUDGET DOCUMENT

Please see this story at the website for the full text of the 250-page Benton County budget document.

