Benton County OKs Safe Camp

Safe Camp, the controversial homeless encampment at First United Congregational Church of Christ on the western edge of Corvallis, has won approval to continue operating.
Meeting via videoconference, the Benton County Planning Commission voted 6 to 1 after 90 minutes of deliberation Tuesday night to grant the church a conditional use permit that will allow the camp to remain in place. Commissioner Jennifer Gervais cast the dissenting vote.
Opponents have two weeks to appeal the decision to the Benton County Board of Commissioners.
The church began allowing homeless people to camp on its land in July 2019, raising alarms from some people in the surrounding residential neighborhood. Initially all the campers lived in tents on the property; later the church brought in a number of wooden “microshelters” to provide safer and warmer accommodations.
While some neighbors have welcomed the arrangement, others have complained that it creates health, safety and livability issues for the neighborhood.
Even though the church itself is inside the city limits, the camp is on a 1.35-acre sliver of church property that is just outside the municipal boundary, which made the decision a county matter.
First United Congregational Church of Christ applied to the county in December for a conditional use permit, saying churches are allowed under the property’s urban residential zoning and part of its religious mission is to serve the homeless.
An initial public hearing scheduled for March was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At a rescheduled hearing on July 21 that ran nearly five hours, 17 people testified, with most expressing opposition to the camp. The record was closed after that meeting and no additional public testimony was taken on Tuesday.
Gervais argued strenuously against granting the permit, saying that approving the request would hurt the neighborhood and would allow any group claiming to be a church to seek similar approval to put up tiny houses.
“I think this precedent is really dangerous,” she said. “I think it’s going to cause a serious problem.”
But Commissioners Nick Fowler and Nancy Wyse countered that they believed the church had made its case that providing a safe place to sleep for people who had no permanent housing was a legitimate part of the church’s mission.
“My opinion is the applicant satisfies that condition,” Fowler said. “I’m satisfied that serving the unhoused falls within a church activity.”
The approval comes with a number of conditions.
Among other things, no more than 21 people can live on the property, either in tents or microshelters, and all must agree to abide by the camp’s code of conduct. In addition, the church must provide:
• Portable toilets.
• Potable water.
• Garbage facilities.
• Designated kitchen and smoking areas.
• A fire extinguisher for every campsite and microshelter.
• A smoke detector for every microshelter.
• Access to social services.
• Partnership with a designated support person.
• A professional camp manager.
The camp also must meet fire and health standards, and a sign must be posted with contact information for neighbors to report violations of any of the conditions of approval.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.