Benton County officials push jail bond election into 2023

Benton County’s justice improvement plan has gone through another series of tweaks and likely will not land on the ballot until May 2023.

The project team also has reopened its review of a north site for possible pieces of the project in the McFadden Ranch area along Highway 20. The county continues to also consider a site in South Corvallis and one on the west side near the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Nick Kurth, the project manager for Benton County, said Tuesday that group members pushed the ballot date out because they want more time to continue the discussions and engage the public. November 2022 had been the favored ballot date until now.

County officials are hoping to arrange for five pieces: a crisis center, a new jail, a new courthouse, a new center for the sheriff’s office and emergency operations and the remodeling of the 1880s courthouse, which is no longer seismically safe.

The crisis center, which has largely secured its funding, will occupy the county building on Northwest Fifth Street in Downtown Corvallis. The county commissioners, IT and some other functions will be moving to the new county building on Southwest Research Way.

The jail and sheriff’s/emergency components will be at one of the suburban sites. The new courthouse site remains up in the air, pending discussions on land availability downtown.

The biggest component of the project is a new county jail, which might cost up to $50 million. County officials are looking to replace the outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model and add rehabilitation programs.

The west site has drawn the most response from the community. Neighborhood meetings have been held at Grand Oaks and West Hills, and nearly 150 people participated in a Zoom public outreach session on Oct. 13. Issues raised included the impact on established neighborhoods and the nearby Bald Hill Natural Area, light and noise pollution, floodplain issues, safety and traffic.

Many of those expressing opposition to the west site also criticized the county for not working harder to secure the north site.

Here is a look at next steps in the process:

Nov. 30: The Benton County Board of Commissioners will discuss the South Corvallis site. The county is facing a Dec. 1 deadline on its letter of intent to purchase the 65-acre property. Kurth noted, however, that it is unlikely that the site will either be rejected for good or elevated to the preferred spot at that session and that "having a site in our back pockets" might be helpful as the discussions move forward.

Dec. 7: Commissioners will discuss the funding model for the new courthouse, which already has received $20.4 million in state funds. The county must match the figure, but having the funds in hand might help the county limit the amount that the county will ask voters for in the bond.

Dec. 14: The commissioners will consider the west site near the fairgrounds, although Kurth noted that the renewed interest in the north site might result in the final site selection decision being extended into next year.

The filing deadline for the bond would not come until February of 2023. County officials say they hope to limit the bond to $100 million. If the total ask is $100 million, that would mean a bond issue that would charge 80 cents for each $1,000 of assessed value, or $280 per year for owners of property assessed at $350,000.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

