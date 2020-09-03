Benton County names new interim Health Department director after rocky recruitment efforts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Health Department has a new interim director.

Starting in October, Suzanne Hoffman will take on a two-year appointment, replacing Charlie Fautin and Dannielle Brown, who have served as interim co-directors since the beginning of this year. The position has yet to be permanently filled since Dawn Emerick stepped down in November.

“Stepping into interim leadership roles have been some of the most memorable and satisfying of my career,” Hoffman said in a news release. “Whether it’s a crisis situation or the absence of a longtime leader, my leadership style meshes well (with) these types of appointments.”

According to the Health Department, Hoffman has over two decades of public sector experience in Oregon. After spending five years in interim positions with the Oregon Health Authority, in 2017 she began work with the non-profit LifeWorks NW. Before the OHA, the Portland State University alumna held positions with the Oregon Patient Safety Commission and the Oregon State Board of Nursing.