Benton County names new interim Health Department director after rocky recruitment efforts

The Benton County Health Department has a new interim director.
Starting in October, Suzanne Hoffman will take on a two-year appointment, replacing Charlie Fautin and Dannielle Brown, who have served as interim co-directors since the beginning of this year. The position has yet to be permanently filled since Dawn Emerick stepped down in November.
“Stepping into interim leadership roles have been some of the most memorable and satisfying of my career,” Hoffman said in a news release. “Whether it’s a crisis situation or the absence of a longtime leader, my leadership style meshes well (with) these types of appointments.”
According to the Health Department, Hoffman has over two decades of public sector experience in Oregon. After spending five years in interim positions with the Oregon Health Authority, in 2017 she began work with the non-profit LifeWorks NW. Before the OHA, the Portland State University alumna held positions with the Oregon Patient Safety Commission and the Oregon State Board of Nursing.
In August, three finalists for the director role were interviewed via virtual forum by county employees and residents. However, one of the candidates dropped out of the running and, according to the news release, “Benton County was unable to reach a successful employment agreement with the two other candidates.” Hoffman was not one of the finalists.
County spokeswoman Alyssa Rash said Hoffman initially expressed interest in the position when it was first posted. After withdrawing that initial interest because of the county’s stated preference for local government experience — which Hoffman does not have — she and the county reached an agreement that she should step in due to her experience with interim positions.
“Suzanne has extensive experience in high-level interim roles,” Rash told the Gazette-Times. “Her two-year appointment will allow the Health Department to bridge the director position from now until a time when it is more appropriate to recruit.”
Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby expressed in the news release his “absolute confidence” in Hoffman’s leadership ability.
“Her professional experience shows she is a leader with a specialized skillset to stabilize through change, uncertainty and transition,” he said.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
