Benton County mulls eminent domain to buy new justice center site in Corvallis

Benton County commissioners are expected to settle on a site for a new justice system campus during a special meeting Friday, Jan. 21, and if negotiations fall through at one of the two locations, are prepared to use eminent domain.

Nick Kurth, Justice System Improvement Program project manager, presented details about the two possible sites during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18. The choice is between a west site on Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds and a north site on Second Street, McFadden Ranch, near HP Inc.

If the west site is selected, a letter of intent is already in place and the next step would be a purchase and sale agreement. But it’s not as simple for the north site after negotiations stalled. If that site is chosen, Kurth said the commissioners must consider condemnation.

“The bottom line is the north site is the stronger of the two,” Kurth said. “That’s always been the case. It was identified as the strongest site way back — a year ago.”

Under eminent domain, the county could acquire all or some of the 28 acres proposed for a justice system campus. The process would include condemnation appraisals, a last-best offer and court filings. A judge would determine the legal merits of the taking and a jury would decide the compensation amount.

Commissioner Xan Augerot prefers the north site despite higher upfront costs, adding that she’s “not excited” about the prospect of condemnation. Commissioner Pat Malone said the north site was more appropriately located for the county's needs and has advantages worth the premium cost.

Commissioner Nancy Wyse weighed several factors during deliberations but reserved comment about her site preference, saying she would wait for a virtual public hearing that is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

Kurth listed a number of concerns regarding the west site, including proximity to the neighborhood — both existing and future homes — releasing jail inmates in the area, impact on property values, 53rd Street flooding affecting functionality, impact on the transportation infrastructure and environmental challenges at the site and its surroundings, which include wetlands.

The west site has drawn opposition at community meetings and public outreach sessions, with worries about the effect on neighborhoods and the nearby Bald Hill Natural Area from light and noise pollution, floodplain issues and public safety issues. A petition against using the west site had 457 signatures as of Tuesday.

“We are very well aware of the public opposition to the west site,” Kurth said.

Geoff Hollinger, who is leading the petition effort, cited proximity to homes, environmental effects and contamination, transportation and public safety among the issues behind opposing the site. He said petition supporters are not just from the west site area; they’re from all around Corvallis and the county.

The north site has generated less feedback, having returned as an option late in the public engagement process. Kurth said there was one modestly attended meeting from which concerns were raised about Willamette River Greenway development requirements. He said there is anecdotal public support for the north site.

The majority of public comment at the commission meeting was against putting the justice campus at the west site. One speaker said the community would launch a community recall campaign against the board if they chose west, as well as a campaign against the bond needed to finance the project.

According to the county, the west site is 35 acres and could cost the county $1.5 million ($42,857 per acre) to acquire, and the north site could be 20 or 28 acres and could cost an estimated $5.6 million to $7.9 million ($283,140 per acre) to acquire.

The chosen site would become home to a new courthouse, jail, and center for the sheriff’s office and emergency operations. The justice system improvements also call for remodeling the seismically unsafe historic 1888 courthouse. It’s hoped that a bond measure will raise up to $100 million for the new facilities.

The bond would add around 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to property owners' tax bills. The new jail could cost up to $50 million, replacing the 40-bed jail with a 120-bed building and adding rehabilitation programs. The county has until February 2023 to file for a May 2023 bond measure.

The site selection process has been ongoing for 20 months. More than 40 possible locations were considered. If neither site is chosen Friday, the commissioners could reconsider previously dismissed locations, such as one in South Corvallis, or go so far as to restart the whole site search process.

Kurth said returning to the drawing board is not a good option and would derail the bond schedule. The bond was initially slated for the May 2022 ballot but was postponed for more discussion. He added starting over wouldn’t likely yield any options within the urban growth boundary, making that a costly move.

The board has twice delayed a final site selection decision to provide additional time for public engagement. In November, commissioners voted unanimously to drop a south site from contention — a 65-acre parcel on Highway 99W at Kiger Island Drive. A petition had been running against that site as well.

As part of the justice system improvements, a new crisis center, which has largely secured its funding, will occupy the county building on northwest Fifth Street in downtown Corvallis. The Board of Commissioners, information technology and some other functions will be moving to the county’s new Kalapuya building on southwest Research Way.

In early December, the board agreed to move forward with construction for a new courthouse, using a combination of general fund reserves and loans, plus $20 million in matching funds from the state.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

