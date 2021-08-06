Benton County moves forward on mental health center

Brown added that the center will fill a needed gap for patients “who may not need the intensity of the hospital. This will create an additional option to jail or the hospital for individuals experiencing this type of crisis. Most importantly, it will allow law enforcement an additional alternative” as it works with individual service calls.

Kurth said “next steps include conducting a structural feasibility study to verify the building is suitable for the county’s Crisis Center needs, as well as discussing zoning and other development considerations with the city of Corvallis. Also, there are other broad facilities considerations related to (the justice improvement plan) that could ultimately impact the fate of the Crisis Center in the board office.”

The crisis center concept has been tried in different ways in other Oregon communities, Brown said. Klamath Falls has both a crisis center and a sobering center for drug and alcohol cases. Brown used to work as the administrator in the crisis center. Deschutes County has a mental health center, but it does not have overnight options for patients.

“There is also a new facility in Portland,” Brown said, “that is similar but has more access to social services than we will be able to accommodate at the building at this time.

“And yes, a sobering center is an entirely different level of care. While we certainly recognize the need for a sobering facility, locally the overwhelming need is for the psychiatric crisis center. There is need for both in the local continuum and the decision was made to start with respite since that seemed to be the largest need that also has the long-term sustainability.”

