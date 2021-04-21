Benton County man succumbs to COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Sunday, there were five outbreaks involving residents, staff or their close contacts at congregate care facilities in Linn and Benton counties. Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis had 13 cases, Regency Albany had 4, Waverly Place Memory Care in Albany had four, Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon had five and the Mennonite Home in Albany had three.

A previously reported outbreak at The Oaks in Lebanon was declared resolved after reaching 13 cases.

Outbreaks associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon have accounted for 13,968 cases of COVID-19 and 1,311 deaths, more than half the state’s total fatalities from the pandemic.

The latest workplace outbreak at the Target Distribution Center in Albany grew from 19 to 22 cases last week, OHA reported on Wednesday. A previous cluster of 47 cases associated with facility was declared resolved in January.

A new outbreak involving seven cases was reported at NWI Defense LLC in Albany, and an outbreak totaling eight cases at Corvallis Tool Co. in Philomath was declared resolved.