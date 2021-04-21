Benton County man succumbs to COVID-19

A 90-year-old Benton County man was among six new COVID-19-related deaths around the state reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The man, whose name was not released, tested positive on April 16 and died Monday at his residence, OHA said in a news release. He reportedly had underlying health conditions. The other victims ranged in age from 42 to 82, with one in Douglas County and two each in Jackson and Multnomah.
The latest fatalities brought the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 2,466 since the start of the pandemic. Benton County has now recorded 19 deaths attributed to the disease, while neighboring Linn has tallied 63.
Public health officials in Oregon do not release the names of people who die with COVID-19, citing concerns about patient privacy.
Daily case counts and hospitalizations surged for a fourth consecutive week, OHA reported Wednesday.
A total of 4,742 new cases of the disease were reported in the seven-day period that ended Sunday, the agency noted. That represents a 27% increase from the previous week and marks the fourth straight week in which cases rose by at least 20%.
In another weekly report released Wednesday, OHA noted a number of active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with care facilities, worksites and schools around the mid-valley.
As of Sunday, there were five outbreaks involving residents, staff or their close contacts at congregate care facilities in Linn and Benton counties. Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis had 13 cases, Regency Albany had 4, Waverly Place Memory Care in Albany had four, Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon had five and the Mennonite Home in Albany had three.
A previously reported outbreak at The Oaks in Lebanon was declared resolved after reaching 13 cases.
Outbreaks associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon have accounted for 13,968 cases of COVID-19 and 1,311 deaths, more than half the state’s total fatalities from the pandemic.
The latest workplace outbreak at the Target Distribution Center in Albany grew from 19 to 22 cases last week, OHA reported on Wednesday. A previous cluster of 47 cases associated with facility was declared resolved in January.
A new outbreak involving seven cases was reported at NWI Defense LLC in Albany, and an outbreak totaling eight cases at Corvallis Tool Co. in Philomath was declared resolved.
Workplace outbreaks can include employees of a particular company, members of their households and other close contacts. The largest active workplace outbreak in the state is at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, where 633 cases have been reported. To date, workplace outbreaks in Oregon have accounted for 20,490 cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths from the disease, according to OGA. The agency does not report COVID-related deaths by workplace, saying that would violate patient privacy.
Thirteen outbreaks involving students, staff or volunteers were reported last week. Calapooia Middle School in Albany had two cases, Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon had two, Clemens Primary School in Philomath had three, Riverview School in Lebanon had three, Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon had one, Philomath Middle School had two, Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany had one, Periwinkle Elementary in Albany had two, Corvallis High School had one, Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis had one, South Albany High School had two, Central Linn High School had two, Santiam Christian School in Adair Village had one, and Standard Christian School in Albany had three.
Some of these figures may be different from those supplied by Greater Albany Public Schools, which releases its own numbers.
Outbreaks were declared resolved at Harrisburg High School, Central Linn Elementary in Halsey, Lifegate Christian School in Harrisburg and East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon.
