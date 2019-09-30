CODE CHANGE WORKSHOP

The Benton County Community Development Department will hold a workshop for the public next week on proposed zoning code changes for the production of hemp and marijuana in unincorporated areas of the county.

The workshop will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis, with refreshments available starting at 5. County staff will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and gather feedback.

Space in the workshop is limited. Free admission tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/benton-county-code-amendment-public-workshop-tickets-72741484739.

To view the draft code changes, go to https://bentoncogov.konveio.com. You can also provide written comments at the same site until Monday.

Written comments can also be submitted to associate planner Inga Williams by email at inga.williams@co.benton.or.us or by postal mail at Benton County Community Development Department, 360 SW Avery Ave., Corvallis, OR 97333.