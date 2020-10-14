Benton County library assembling zine of virus memories

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is putting together a magazine of residents’ thoughts and responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Benton County Quaranzine will consist of writings, drawings, collages, scrapbooks or other ways to document the COVID outbreak. Items must be submitted by Nov. 2.

Here are the submission guidelines:

• Each submission may be between 1-4 pages (or about 300-1,200 words); one page is equivalent to one-half of a letter-size sheet.

• If submitting a writing piece, it can be submitted electronically by copying and pasting the text to the email address below, handwriting something and physically mailing it to the address below, or sharing an electronic file via the email address below.

• The final zine size will be half-letter-size pages (up to 6” x 4.5”). You may create something larger, but it will scaled down to that size in the final book.

• The zine will be printed in black and white. You may create and submit something in color, but it will be turned into grayscale for printing.