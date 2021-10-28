Benton County justice plan has site decision day: Nov. 30

Benton County officials working on the criminal justice improvement plan say they expect the Board of Commissioners to make a site decision at their Nov. 30 session.
The county is working on a plan that would add a new county jail, courthouse and sheriff’s office/emergency operations center. A bond measure that could raise up to $100 million is scheduled to be placed on the November 2022 ballot to pay for it.
Public reaction to the process has centered on the site selection. Pieces of the project likely will be placed either at a site along Highway 99W in South Corvallis or one on the west side on Reservoir Avenue near the county fairgrounds.
The west site has drawn the most response from the community. Neighborhood meetings have been held at Grand Oaks and West Hills, and nearly 150 people participated in a zoom public outreach session on Oct. 13. Issues raised by those commenting and in the chat scroll included the impact on established neighborhoods and the nearby Bald Hill Natural Area, light and noise pollution, floodplain issues, safety and traffic.
Nick Kurth, the project manager for the county, said that the property owners at the two sites have agreed to let the county extend the deadlines by which the county must enter into a purchase and sale agreement. The date is Dec. 1 for the south site and Dec. 16 for the west property.
This is the fifth extension for the south property and the second on the west property, Kurth said.
“The commissioners are pushing the dates as far as possible to consider all information and opportunity,” Kurth said, “but relative to the proposed November 2022 bond date and its supporting timeline, the commissioners need to align on a site by year’s end.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
The biggest piece of the project is a new county jail. County officials are looking to replace the outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model and add rehabilitation programs. A mental health crisis center also is part of the mix.
Project officials also hope to renovate and repurpose the historic courthouse, but that piece might not be included in the bond request.
The crisis center will occupy the county building on Northwest Fifth Street in downtown Corvallis. The county commissioners, IT and some other functions will be moving to the new county building on Southwest Research Way.
Here is a look at the options that are still under consideration:
• Concept 1 calls for the new courthouse, sheriff/emergency facility and the new jail on property on Reservoir Avenue near the Benton County Fairgrounds.
• Concept 2 calls for the same three pieces on property along Highway 99W in South Corvallis near Southeast Kiger Island Drive.
• Concept 3a includes the jail and sheriff/emergency pieces at the Reservoir site, with the new courthouse joining the crisis center downtown.
• Concept 3b features the jail and sheriff/emergency center on Highway 99W and the new courthouse and the crisis center downtown.
The county has $2.5 million in state and federal funding that already has gotten most of the way to the funding it needs for the crisis center, which will be a place to work with individuals with mental health issues who can be stabilized without involving law enforcement or a hospital emergency room.
Which pieces go west or south and which are placed downtown will be determined by how successful the county is in its pursuit of a parking lot owned by Lumen/Century Link which adjoins the county building. The site could be used for the new courthouse.
"Though the county does not have (a letter of intent ), ... negotiations continue and look favorable," Kurth said. "That isn’t to say it couldn’t all come crashing down. But suffice it to say, we are making progress."
If the total ask is $100 million, that would mean a bond issue that would charge 80 cents for each $1,000 of assessed value, or $280 per year for owners of property assessed at $350,000.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.