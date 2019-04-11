The Benton County Board of Commissioners have declared a disaster and state of emergency for unincorporated areas of the county.
At a special meeting Thursday morning, County Commissioners Annabelle Jaramillo, Pat Malone and Xan Augerot signed the declaration because of flooding caused by days of heavy rains and water releases from Dorena Dam.
Flooding has closed a number of roads around the county, including Highway 34, one of the main routes in and out of Corvallis, just east of the city.
A number of people have had to be rescued from flooded areas in and around Monroe, the Kiger Island area and downtown Corvallis, while call volume has doubled at the 911 dispatch center, according to a statement from the county announcing the declaration.
An emergency operations center has been set up by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Police Department, Benton County Public Works Department and Corvallis Fire Department.
Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas and not to attempt to cross high water areas, either on foot or in a vehicle.
Updated information on road conditions is available online at www.tripcheck.com for state highways and www.co.benton.or.us for local roads. Information is also available by calling the Benton County Public Works Department at 541-766-6821.