Benton County hosting outreach session on jail, justice plan
Benton County hosting outreach session on jail, justice plan

  • Updated
County justice sites 13

A bond measure, perhaps up to $100 million, could be used to develop this site on Reservoir Avenue near Corvallis Landscaping Supply for Benton County's justice improvement plan. A public outreach session on the project is set for Wednesday.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2021)

Benton County is hosting a virtual public outreach session Wednesday on its criminal justice improvement plan.

The session runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can be monitored at https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-JSIP-Webinar2.

The county is planning to send a bond measure to the voters in November 2022 that could raise up to $100 million. Project officials are looking to replace the outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model, add rehabilitation programs, build a new courthouse and sheriff’s/emergency operations center and add a mental health crisis center. Project officials also hope to replace the historic courthouse but that piece might not be included in the bond request.

The crisis center will occupy the county building on Northwest Fifth Street in downtown Corvallis. Sites for the other pieces include Reservoir Avenue near the Benton County Fairgrounds and a spot in South Corvallis along Highway 99W,

Residents also can provide feedback at the outreach session on the still-under-development plan. The Board of Commissioners are scheduled to finalize the site and funding decisions later this fall.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

