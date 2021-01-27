Benton County homeless group discusses city actions, data

The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) laid out a huge volume of data Wednesday for members to sort through in the coming months.

But the group also received a challenge at its remote meeting regarding its role in helping to solve housing issues in Corvallis and the county.

Downtown business owner Maggie Cooper, during the public comment section of the meeting, noted the Corvallis City Council has authorized $125,000 in spending on a Unity Shelter managed camping operation that will feature 24 or so tent campsites near the men’s cold weather homeless shelter.

“I was surprised at the City Council’s action,” Cooper said. “It shouldn’t have happened the way that it did. Unity should have put their proposal to the HOPE board. Twenty-four people got a lot of money, and everyone else got nothing.”

HOPE board members noted that the new group, which first met Dec. 9, 2019, is not yet ready to take such a step.

“We hope to do that down the road," said Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot, who noted that COVID has slowed down the progress of the board. "Once we have a plan, we can present it to the Board of Commissioners, but we don’t have the plan in place yet.”