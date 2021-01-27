Benton County homeless group discusses city actions, data

The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) laid out a huge volume of data Wednesday for members to sort through in the coming months.
But the group also received a challenge at its remote meeting regarding its role in helping to solve housing issues in Corvallis and the county.
Downtown business owner Maggie Cooper, during the public comment section of the meeting, noted the Corvallis City Council has authorized $125,000 in spending on a Unity Shelter managed camping operation that will feature 24 or so tent campsites near the men’s cold weather homeless shelter.
“I was surprised at the City Council’s action,” Cooper said. “It shouldn’t have happened the way that it did. Unity should have put their proposal to the HOPE board. Twenty-four people got a lot of money, and everyone else got nothing.”
HOPE board members noted that the new group, which first met Dec. 9, 2019, is not yet ready to take such a step.
“We hope to do that down the road," said Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot, who noted that COVID has slowed down the progress of the board. "Once we have a plan, we can present it to the Board of Commissioners, but we don’t have the plan in place yet.”
George Grosch added that “decisions made regarding funding are outside the purview of this group. That is a question for Unity or the City Council. We have no authority to determine funding decisions by elected officials.”
The HOPE board met three times before the pandemic hit, then took three months off before returning in June, when it began holding virtual meetings.
The biggest chunk of Wednesday’s session was spent reviewing and discussing all of the feedback the group received from online surveys, client surveys and listening sessions. A total of 1,405 online survey responses were received, with 244 more surveys gathered from clients of area social service providers such as the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, the hygiene center at the men’s shelter, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter and Community Outreach Inc.
Some of the material painted a clear picture of the challenge the community faces with homelessness. Respondents said it was a bad idea to locate social services near established residential neighborhoods or businesses, which would seem to exclude almost all properties. Rural residents said they don’t want social services located near them, but they also want better access to services.
South Corvallis residents feel they are experiencing more than their share of the impacts from homelessness, which led to a virtual community meeting on the topic Monday.
HOPE board work groups plan to take a deeper dive into the data early next month, with draft policy recommendations up for discussion at the Feb. 24 board meeting.
Further work group meetings in early March would lead to final policy recommendations at the March 23 session.
