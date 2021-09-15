Benton County Historical Society welcomes new executive director

“(The museum industry) is a much more competitive field than people would guess,” Hougen said. “Also, there just don’t seem to be as many museums in the Pacific Northwest as there are in other parts of the country.”

Now that she’s here, her first goal is to simply let people know that the Corvallis Museum is open. The building officially opened to the public in spring of this year. She’s currently splitting her time between the Corvallis Museum and the Benton County Historical Society’s other museum in Philomath.

During her day to day operations, Hougen is spending time strategizing for the future. The goal is to start a capital campaign to build up an endowment for the historical society so more programs and exhibits for all ages can be added.

“We built this for the community,” she said. “I really believe we have something for everyone.”

The hope is that more and more community members will visit the museums and see that the exhibits and artifacts are more than just dusty pieces from the past. History museums offer more than just old artifacts, Hougen said.

“Unless you know your history, it's really impossible to move forward in a good way,” she said. “You're bound to repeat the mistakes of the past. By teaching people about things that have happened in the past, they're much better prepared for the future.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.