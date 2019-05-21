The annual historic preservation awards for Benton County are set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Bellfountain School, 25398 Dawson Road in Monroe.
The keynote speaker is Joe R. Blakely, author of “The Bellfountain Giant Killers,” a book about the 1937 Bellfountain boys basketball team that improbably won the state title by beating Lincoln of Portland.
Awards to be given during the program are going to:
• Finley National Wildlife Refuge for its restoration of Cabell Barn.
• Gingles Cemetery Association for its continuing restoration of Gingles Cemetery near Adair Village.
• Oregon Public Broadcasting for documentaries on Oregon State University and Oregon’s black pioneers.
• Vintage Window Restoration, the Courthouse Preservation Committee and Benton County for work on the courthouse doors.
• Janice Harmon for the rehabilitation of the Whiteside Theatre.
Also, Cody Hull will lead a tour of the school. Just show up at the gym at 5 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the historic resource commissions of Corvallis and Benton County