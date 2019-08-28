The Benton County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team is assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as it searches for a 59-year-old man.
Peter Nestlerode was last seen on Monday at his brother’s residence on Maxfield Creek Road near Dunn Forest Road in rural southwest Polk County.
On Tuesday, he called 9-1-1 at about 8 a.m. and wasn’t coherent, but did say he was in a Christmas tree field where the FBI, CIA and several subjects were reportedly talking about murder and suicide, according to a Polk County news release. A cell phone “ping” was unsuccessful in locating him.
Nestlerode, a resident of Palmdale, California, was in the area for his daughter’s wedding. He is known to drink alcohol and recently injured his right ankle, causing him to walk with a distinct limp, the news release states.
The news release added that Nestlerode doesn’t have any other family in the area, but frequently rides his bike from Maxfield Creek Road to Corvallis.
Nestlerode is about 180 pounds and was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday wearing black jeans, a tan jacket and brown canvas boat shoes. He left the main residence at his brother’s property to go to a trailer, where he planned to sleep.
According to the news release, the search for Nestlerode will go into Wednesday night if needed.