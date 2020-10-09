Benton County has a familiar face as new information technology director

Benton County has a new information technology director.

Adam Loerts started in his new position this week. Employed by Benton County since 2006, he was most recently the county’s deputy director of information technology. He was first hired as a senior network engineer.

Loerts served as department chief information officer and deputy chief information officer from April 2012 to February 2013. He was formally promoted to deputy director of information technology in February 2013.

Grace McDonald, the previous information technology director, retired Monday after more than seven years with the county.

Prior to joining Benton County, Loerts worked as both a network administrator at the Oregon Legislature and as a system administrator in the private sector. He began his career in information technology, serving seven years as a local area network and wireless area network administrator in the United States Navy.