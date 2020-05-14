Benton County gets OK to reopen

Paul Bilotta, the Corvallis Community Development Department director and a deputy section chief at the emergency operations center, also urged caution with regard to business reopenings.

“Businesses have to figure out how to operate,” he said. “They might need to purchase PPE (personal protective equipment). And you can’t bring everybody back … you don’t have room for them. I think you need to give your businesses a break because it’s going to take awhile.”

Another challenge for the county is to establish “isolation capacity,” or spots to house individuals that need to be away from the general population but whose cases do not require hospitalization.

Officials had hoped to work with local hotels and motels on this one, but no one stepped forward. Instead, the emergency operations center is looking at renting 20 recreational vehicles for isolation units and possibly parking them at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Karen Emery, director of parks and recreation with the city of Corvallis, also appeared at the briefing and noted that the city skate park opens Friday. Park playgrounds are not reopening at this point, said Emery, but tennis and pickleball courts are opening.

Shepard, meanwhile, had no timetable for when City Hall and other municipal buildings might reopen to the public.

