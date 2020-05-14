Benton County gets OK to reopen

Benton County was one of 31 Oregon counties approved for reopening Thursday by Gov. Kate Brown.
Officials at the emergency operations center run by Corvallis and the county were surprised their application to reopen was approved so quickly.
“We got the notice at 9 p.m. last night,” said Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard at a Thursday briefing conducted via videoconferencing. “The notification came several days earlier than we anticipated. A lot of questions have been generated.
“We are going to be careful. We want to do this right rather than right now.”
A key challenge for the emergency operations center is to work with local businesses, make sure they have what they need and get their questions on reopening answered.
“Just because businesses can reopen tomorrow does not mean that they are required to do so,” said Bryan Lee, emergency manager for Benton County. “We recommend that businesses take the time to ensure they have the proper protocols and supplies in place to safely reopen and stay open.”
“We also are trying to manage expectations,” said Dave Busby, the emergency planning manager for the Corvallis Fire Department. “People might think open means OPEN. The things that have made us safe for the past few months are going to keep us safe.”
Paul Bilotta, the Corvallis Community Development Department director and a deputy section chief at the emergency operations center, also urged caution with regard to business reopenings.
“Businesses have to figure out how to operate,” he said. “They might need to purchase PPE (personal protective equipment). And you can’t bring everybody back … you don’t have room for them. I think you need to give your businesses a break because it’s going to take awhile.”
Another challenge for the county is to establish “isolation capacity,” or spots to house individuals that need to be away from the general population but whose cases do not require hospitalization.
Officials had hoped to work with local hotels and motels on this one, but no one stepped forward. Instead, the emergency operations center is looking at renting 20 recreational vehicles for isolation units and possibly parking them at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Karen Emery, director of parks and recreation with the city of Corvallis, also appeared at the briefing and noted that the city skate park opens Friday. Park playgrounds are not reopening at this point, said Emery, but tennis and pickleball courts are opening.
Shepard, meanwhile, had no timetable for when City Hall and other municipal buildings might reopen to the public.
