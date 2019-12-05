Benton County garbage fees set to rise

Garbage rates are going up for Benton County residents.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to accept an annual report from waste hauler Republic Services that included a recommended 3% increase in the monthly fees it charges customers in unincorporated areas.

On average, residential customers in those parts of the county will pay $1.03 more a month for garbage and recycling pickup starting Jan. 1.

The price hike is based on something called the “refuse rate index,” a formula that combines information from the widely used consumer price index with data on the cost of providing curbside recycling, landfill and other industry-specific services.

Since 2014, the county has agreed to let Republic Services use the refuse rate index to calculate price increases for the coming year unless the index exceeds 5%. At that point, a rate increase would require a vote by the county commissioners.

