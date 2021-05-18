Benton County, four others cleared for 'lower risk'

Five Oregon counties, including Benton County, will move to the most permissive risk category for the spread of COVID-19 this Friday.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday afternoon that at least 65% of residents age 16 and older in Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington counties have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that those counties have also fulfilled her requirement to submit an "equity plan" to demonstrate how they'll improve vaccination rates among demographics that are lagging behind the general population.

Because of that, Brown said, those five counties can move to the "lower risk" designation — clearing the way for larger gatherings and more business activities.

Washington County has been in the "high risk" category because its COVID-19 case counts have been above 100 per 100,000 residents in recent weeks. That limits indoor dining capacity to 25% at most restaurants, limits gymnasiums and other indoor recreation and fitness establishments to quarter-capacity as well, restricts stores to half-occupancy, and puts a 15% cap on the number of spectators at outdoor sporting events, among other restrictions. Residents of "high risk" counties are also asked not to gather in groups larger than eight people, or six people for indoor gatherings.