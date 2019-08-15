A Corvallis man was arrested on federal child pornography charges by the FBI and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
BCSO began its investigation into Thang Minh Van, 22, earlier this year, according to an FBI news release.
On July 3, the agency executed a search warrant at Van’s home in the 3900 block of NW Walnut Place in Corvallis.
The search warrant was related to the alleged distribution of child sexual abuse material over the internet, the news release states.
At that time, deputies seized numerous computers and electronic devices.
Following a joint investigation, agents obtained a federal criminal complaint charging Van with distribution and possession of child pornography.
Tuesday’s arrest was without incident, and Van was released on pre-trial supervision following his initial federal court appearance. His next scheduled hearing is on Oct. 9.
The Corvallis Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation with help from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
The FBI and BCSO encourage residents to report any suspected child sexual abuse material to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at http://CyberTipline.org. The organization continuously reviews CyberTipline reports to ensure that tips of children who may be in imminent danger get first priority.
After the NCMEC’s review is completed, all information in a report is made available to law enforcement.