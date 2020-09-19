Benton County evacuation site to close today (Sept. 19)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The evacuation site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis will close effective 10 a.m. today.

The fairgrounds have been available since Sept. 8 for people and livestock evacuating from the recent wildfires in the Oregon Cascades and Coast Range. With many evacuation areas being downgraded and many people returning home, county resources can be most efficiently used in connecting people with the American Red Cross for individualized assistance.

County staff will be at the fairgrounds 7 to 10 a.m. today to assist people with registering for the Red Cross and other resources. A meal will be provided, and services will end by 10 a.m.

Livestock housed at the fairgrounds will continue to be supported while their owners make arrangements to return home. There is no set date for closing down the livestock-sheltering function at the fairgrounds.

For more information, visit www.co.benton.or.us/wildfireresponse.

