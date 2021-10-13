Benton County employees to get bonuses, extra holidays — here's why

The additional holidays that county employees will receive are Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, and Dec. 23.

Employees also will be available to participate in three to five health and wellness events in which they can engage in activities during their worktime, such as meet with counselors with the employee assistance program, receive chair massages, play creative games and brain teasers and use “respite spaces.”

Lili'a Neville, senior strategic programs manager for the county, said the intent "was really to provide a range of days in which different types of events could be offered to our employees."

Neville said it is likely there will be an employee input process as part of the program.

“Our people have been such great, community-minded champions, but they are all tired,” Augerot wrote. “This move is an acknowledgement of the fact that they are the ones that make it possible for us to be ‘at your service, every day.’ "

"At your service every day" is the motto of the county organization.

The Benton County move does not seem likely to be duplicated by other major municipal organizations in the mid-valley.