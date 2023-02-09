The Benton County Emergency Response Team program is accepting applications for membership.

The team is made up of volunteers who train together and serve together. With support from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management/Preparedness Division, the team is working to build a culture of individual preparedness.

Members learn what to do before, during and after an emergency to assist themselves, their family, friends and neighborhoods.

The program has a history of service across our community. During the pandemic, members and leaders volunteered their time distributing personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, hand sanitizer) to hundreds of families.

The team assisted in the organization of coronavirus vaccine sites that served thousands of individuals. Volunteers rapidly filled staffing needs for human and animal evacuation shelters during the 2020 wildfires.

During real-time incidents such as the pandemic and wildfire evacuation, the contribution of trained volunteers to assist is of immeasurable value. It demonstrates the strength of the community in times of need.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Emergency Response Team was developed in 1985 after officials traveled to Japan to study its disaster response plans. FEMA learned that Japan used extensive training programs to prepare individuals in basic emergency skills: light search and rescue, fire suppression, first aid and evacuation.

In 1987, the 5.9-magnitude Whittier Narrows earthquake in California confirmed the need for training individuals to safely provide assistance when professional emergency responders are overwhelmed. FEMA adopted CERT as a national program in 1993.

The goals of the Benton County team are to address local hazards and provide education, training and empowerment for individuals in emergency preparedness. The long-term effort is to continue to develop and maintain a network of teams throughout the community.

The team welcomes all abilities and aims to provide a safe, positive and inclusive experience. The team is open to those 18 or over. It is free.

To learn more about volunteering with Benton County CERT and the Benton County Emergency Management/Preparedness Division, visit www.co.benton.or.us/preparedness or contact personnel at 541-766-6864 or cert@co.benton.or.us.