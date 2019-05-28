For the second time in eight days, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with the death of a deputy.
Brent Iverson, 42, was killed in an off-duty traffic crash south of Philomath on Monday night.
Undersheriff Greg Ridler said Iverson was driving his personal vehicle, a Ford pickup, on Fern Road near Airport Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. when the truck went off the road and crashed.
“There was probably a medical event before the crash,” Ridler said.
Witnesses immediately began performing CPR, he added, but Iverson was unresponsive.
Ridler said the collision was not high-impact, and Iverson’s son, who was a passenger in the truck, was uninjured.
Iverson, a patrol deputy, was an 11-year veteran of the department.
His death comes on the heels of the sudden passing of Deputy Rick Fontaine, who died May 20 not long after being diagnosed with cancer.
Ridler said the two deaths have hit the department hard, but everyone is trying to carry one as best they can.
“We deal with death on a weekly basis sometimes,” Ridler said, “but to lose two of our own in one week is pretty traumatic.”
Adding to the impact is the fact that Iverson’s brother, David, is a sergeant with the department.
The Oregon State Police is investigating the crash. State troopers are also pitching in to cover some calls for service to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, as are officers with the Corvallis, Philomath and Albany police departments.
“Everything and anything they need from us during this time, we’re just going to handle it,” Corvallis Police Chief Jon Sassaman said.
“We’re all small jurisdictions — we know everybody by name,” he added.
“I’m just pleased we can give them the time they need to deal with this internally.”