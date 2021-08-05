Benton County Cultural Coalition offers grant money

The Benton County Cultural Coalition has new grant money from the Oregon Cultural Trust available for art, culture and heritage projects in Benton County during 2022.

Organizations can submit a letter of intent at www.bentonculture.org by Sept. 10. Any registered 501(c)(3) organization or partner group can apply.

Priority will be given to art projects and programs that offer innovation, variety and scope for the county’s diverse population; cultural/educational projects; and heritage programs that foster preservation and beautification.

For more information about the grant process, or to inquire about board volunteer opportunities, write to BentonCoalition@gmail.com.

