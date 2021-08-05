 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benton County Cultural Coalition offers grant money
0 Comments
alert

Benton County Cultural Coalition offers grant money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Cultural Coalition has new grant money from the Oregon Cultural Trust available for art, culture and heritage projects in Benton County during 2022.

Organizations can submit a letter of intent at www.bentonculture.org by Sept. 10. Any registered 501(c)(3) organization or partner group can apply.

Priority will be given to art projects and programs that offer innovation, variety and scope for the county’s diverse population; cultural/educational projects; and heritage programs that foster preservation and beautification.

For more information about the grant process, or to inquire about board volunteer opportunities, write to BentonCoalition@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News