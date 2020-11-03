Benton County COVID numbers dropping, but concern remains about holidays

Benton County’s COVID-19 numbers have slowly dropped since peaking in late September and early October.

But there’s still concern about what may lie ahead as social gatherings potentially increase during the upcoming holidays.

Charlie Fautin, Benton County’s deputy director for public health, told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning that COVID-19 cases are higher than they were during the summer “but doing pretty well.”

Benton County was added to the state watch list on Oct. 2 after a spike in sporadic case rates, meaning cases that could not be traced back to a particular source. The county came off the list on Oct. 23 after sporadic case counts dropped back into the acceptable range.

Health officials are keeping a close eye on the state after a fifth straight day of 500 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday. Less than two weeks ago, there was worry when the daily number crossed 400, Fautin said.

Fautin said Benton County is in a similar situation as when wildfires were ravaging Western Oregon in September.