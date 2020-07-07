Benton County COVID cases trending younger

COVID-19 patients in Benton County have been getting younger since bars and restaurants began reopening, local officials warned the Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
“We’re definitely seeing a trend toward younger cases in our area,” said Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department, speaking via videoconferencing software at a virtual meeting of the board.
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Fautin noted, young adults between the ages of 20 and 30 made up only 16% of local cases, but those numbers have shot up recently.
“In the last two weeks, that percentage of 20-to-30-year-olds has gone up to 50%,” he said. “We’re seeing clusters in social groups.”
The spike in cases among younger residents began about a week after Phase 2 of the state’s reopening guidelines went into effect in Benton County, easing restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, hair salons and other businesses providing they observed safety guidelines. However, there have been anecdotal reports that guidelines have been loosely followed or even ignored by some patrons.
Corvallis Fire Department emergency planner Dave Busby, a member of the joint Corvallis-Benton county emergency operations center, said young people need to be reminded to take precautions against spreading COVID-19 when they’re out in public.
“We need to reinforce the message of wearing masks and social distancing,” Busby said. “There’s nobody that’s not at risk now.”
Because the illness disproportionately affected older people during the early stages of the pandemic, young people may think it’s not much of a threat to them, Fautin added, but that’s not necessarily the case, especially if aggravating factors such as obesity, diabetes or vaping are involved.
“Inevitably, as we see more cases we’ll see more serious cases,” he said. “That’s just a given.”
Part of the increase in COVID diagnoses among younger people is a result of increased testing identifying asymptomatic cases, Fautin said, but added that “it’s a worrying trend.”
Busby told the commissioners that the emergency operations center will be getting 11,000 masks from the state for distribution to small businesses (defined as those having 50 or fewer employees). The EOC will also be getting masks for distribution to the public, with dates, times and locations to be announced later.
While the EOC remains very much involved in managing the city and county’s response to the pandemic, Busby noted that its activities are ramping down with more work being done remotely.
Meanwhile, local governments are beginning to recoup some of the costs of containing the coronavirus. George Looney, the finance manager for the Benton County Public Works Department, told the commissioners he had recently received a check for just over $1 million in federal reimbursement money provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Those are for costs incurred through May 15,” Looney told the board. “We should have another check coming for costs since May 15.”
The commissioners also voted unanimously to approve a formal policy requiring both employees and members of the public to wear protective face coverings in county facilities.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
