Benton County commission unanimously rejects Coffin Butte landfill expansion plan

The Benton County Planning Commission has unanimously rejected a proposal by Republic Services to expand its Coffin Butte landfill.

The 6-0 vote by the commission at Tuesday night’s virtual session almost assuredly will be appealed, although Republic Services officials chose not to discuss what future steps will be.

“No comment tonight,” said Julie Jackson, the municipal and community relations manager for Republic Services, in an email response to a question on Republic’s view of the decision.

Republic has 14 days to appeal the rejection to the Benton County Board of Commissioners. In the meantime the county’s Community Development Department will gather findings based on commissioner deliberations and forward them to the Board of Commissioners as well as members of the community who participated in the process.

The six members of the Planning Commission who voted to reject the Republic application during the 80-minute session were Chair Ken Kenaston, Nick Fowler, Evelyn Lee, Scott Scorvo, John McEvoy and Jennifer Gervais.

“The unanimous support of the commissioners,” Fowler said, “speaks volumes that this application failed the fundamental test of the conditional use permit.”

Indeed. By the time McEvoy spoke – he was the fifth commissioner to chime in – so much information had been brought forward that McEvoy said “he didn’t feel the need to repeat the points made by others because I am already inclined to vote negatively.”

Republic needed the conditional use permit to expand the current disposal cell south beyond the current route of Coffin Butte Road. Republic also proposed to close Coffin Butte Road and build a new private road that would encircle the new disposal area and terminate at a locked gate at Soap Creek Road.

Republic also proposed constructing a new northern route that would link the Soap Creek Road/Tampico Road area to Highway 99W via Robison Road to replace the access lost with the closure of Coffin Butte Road. Residents would continue to have access to Highway 99W via Tampico Road, although many testified that Tampico is less safe than Coffin Butte Road.

Republic plans also included two leachate ponds in the new disposal area. The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said it needs the expansion because the current landfill site will fill up in approximately four years, with the adjacent Knife River quarry not available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years. The quarry, Republic officials said, has a potential disposal lifespan of 15 years before it reaches capacity. In all, Republic said, approval of the permit would add 30 years of life to the landfill.

Key points raised by the commissioners, led by Kenaston, who initiated the deliberations by reading a lengthy statement of his views, were that closing Coffin Butte Road would create an “undue burden” on the surrounding neighborhood and that Republic had not effectively answered questions from the community on noise, odor and other public health impacts of the expansion as well as its effects on the environment and wildlife.

The application and review process was a lengthy one, with Republic requesting postponement of the original Sept. 7 date for the public hearing because the trash hauler wanted to modify its proposal.

On Oct. 19 the county’s Solid Waste Advisory Council recommended on a 5-1 vote that the Planning Commission approve the application, although members of that board also included reservations about the project in a letter to the planning body.

Commissioners then held public hearings Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, and more than 30 people testified orally at the two sessions, with dozens more providing written comment. In addition, more than 20 individuals have sent letters to the editor on the subject. Virtually all of the responses — public comment and letters — have come from individuals opposed to the project.

