Benton County, Casa Latinos Unidos to host COVID-19 testing event in Monroe

Commissioner Xan Augerot said she’s learned that some county residents have been told they should be tested weekly for coronavirus because people they are living with are “particularly vulnerable” to the disease.

She added that it’s been challenging to accomplish that because of the process of referrals required by many health care providers. Many people have had to travel to Eugene or other areas outside the county where free testing is available.

“If we can somehow figure out a way to subsidize one free testing event per week, I think it would be very helpful to some of those people in the community that need that level of frequent testing,” Augerot said.

Hoffman said she would take that information back to the county’s testing group.

Some areas have more resources available for those types of events than others. Hoffman said the Health Department is looking at options to increase testing volume and that she plans to bring back information that she finds to the county board.