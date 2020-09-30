Benton County building becomes latest Solarize Corvallis project

Mills said earlier this year that a big part of her group’s interest in such projects is to help organizations save money.

The Research Way building, bought by Benton County earlier this year, will eventually be used to consolidate several of the county’s offices into one location, though Alyssa Rash, Benton County’s public information officer, says that is a long-term goal.

Half of the building is currently being leased to Fiserv, a company that owned the building originally. The other half has been used by the county to house its joint information center and as the site of the emergency operations center when needed, Rash said.

Benton County plans a renovation to include extensive energy efficiency improvements. The goal, aided by the new solar panels, is to make the building as close to net-zero energy as possible.

Other Solarize Corvallis projects include those at the Corvallis School District office (150 kilowatts), Corvallis High School (117) and Old Mill Center for Children and Families (100). The Old Mill project was completed in late August.

Those funding the Corvallis School District and Corvallis High School projects recently received their annual principal and interest repayment checks, according to the county.