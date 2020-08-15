Benton County board to vote on homeless camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Planning Commission is scheduled to deliberate on the Safe Camp homeless operation at its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners held a public hearing on the conditional use permit being sought by the First Congregational United Church of Christ at its July 21 meeting, which lasted 15 minutes shy of five hours.

The record in the case is closed and no testimony will be taken at Tuesday’s session. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5326884654920365838.

The church has been operating the camp since July, 2019 on a series of temporary permits. Tuesday’s deliberations and vote will determine if the church can operate the camp on a more indefinite basis.

Church officials say the camp is needed because of challenges accommodating the homeless in Benton County and note that camp managers have been successful placing residents in permanent housing.

Opponents of the project are concerned about livability issues, fire safety and have advocated that a community advisory group be formed to help with communication challenges.

